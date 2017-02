GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Ben Purdy and Noah Sattison will team up on the gridiron in college as the Garret seniors both signed to play at Trine University on Monday.

Purdy, a receiver, was select to WANE-TV’s Fab 15 this past fall. He tallied 68 receptions for 1,212 yards and 12 receiving TDs this season and was an IFCA 3A all-state selection at defensive back.

Sattison, a defensive tackle, was a all-conference pick for the Railroaders.