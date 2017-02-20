Environmental cleanup crucial before GE campus development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 31 acres off Broadway were once home to industrial affects like pollutants and asbestos but now as developers move forward they have to make sure the campus is safe for an entirely different development. Before any construction can begin, there’s a crucial step of cleanup. And future plans require much different conditions than those for industrial sites.

“It’s was a factory. It was a factory that was built 100 years ago and the byproducts of any factory that are disposed of now were not necessarily disposed of as properly 100 years ago,” Geoff Paddock said.

The campus is in Paddocks district. He’s been told there will need to be remediation, while still keeping the buildings in place, but it’s minimal. NewsChannel15 was told the same Monday.

“Really it’s just about quantifying what’s on this site, quantifying the amount of remediation we need to do and then getting that plan approved by the state. But there’s nothing that we see that we haven’t seen at other similar sites that would give us pause in moving forward,” Josh Parker with Cross Street Partners said.

Parker predicted what he called typical conditions. “Things like asbestos that would have been used for fire retardation in the past or lead based paint. All those things will have to be taken out of the building.”

They’ll also check the soil for any contamination that happened if there was a spill. GE was credited for their stewardship over the years with keeping data. Now developers are getting their hands on that information.

“Our job now is to go through all of that data and really get our arms around everything that’s happened on the site historically and the remediation efforts we’ll need to take going forward,” Parker said.

