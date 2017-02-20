Driver hits 100 MPH during high speed chase with police

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – A man trying to avoid police was chased from Cape Cod into Plymouth County, Massachusetts driving at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, before finally stopping after crashing into two police cars.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the driver is now facing a variety of charges following the pursuit, and could soon face even more.

State Police say that the incident started at around 9:30 Monday morning, when police tried to pull the man over. He refused to stop, and police followed him.

During the pursuit, the man allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road on two different occasions.

Two police cruisers were damaged while trying to avoid the man, State police say. A helicopter was called in to help in the pursuit.

No one was hurt during the pursuit.

The man is currently being held without bail.