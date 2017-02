FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 11 Bishop Luers topped visiting New Haven 69-59 to headline area boys basketball on Monday night.

J.J. Foster Jr. led the Knights with 25 points and five assists while Anton Berry added 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Ray Walker Jr. chipped in with 12 points for Luers.

Brecar Clark and James Gardner led the Bulldogs with 10 points apiece.