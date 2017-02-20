2/20 A.P. Men’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (59) 28-0 1,618 1
2. Villanova (5) 26-2 1,556 2
3. Kansas (1) 24-3 1,503 3
4. Arizona 25-3 1,356 5
5. UCLA 24-3 1,316 6
6. Oregon 24-4 1,297 7
7. Louisville 22-5 1,267 8
8. North Carolina 23-5 1,138 10
9. Baylor 22-5 1,108 4
10. Duke 22-5 1,014 12
11. Kentucky 22-5 943 13
12. West Virginia 21-6 908 9
13. Florida 22-5 822 15
14. Purdue 22-5 807 16
15. Cincinnati 24-3 733 18
16. Wisconsin 22-5 713 11
17. SMU 24-4 554 19
18. Virginia 18-8 427 14
19. Florida St. 21-6 419 17
20. Saint Mary’s (Cal)24-3 375 22
21. Notre Dame 21-7 322 25
22. Butler 21-6 295 24
23. Creighton 22-5 178 20
24. Maryland 22-5 159 23
25. Wichita St. 25-4 153 –
Others receiving votes: VCU 39, Northwestern 25, Iowa St. 22, South Carolina 12, Southern Cal 10, Dayton 9, Middle Tennessee 8, Oklahoma St. 7, Minnesota 5, Monmouth (NJ) 2, Miami 2, Michigan 1, Vermont 1, Virginia Tech 1.
AP-WF-02-20-17 1705GMT
