2/20 A.P. Men’s Basketball Poll

Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan (50) drives on Rutgers forward Candido Sa (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record        Pts    Pvs
1.  Gonzaga  (59)                28-0      1,618      1
2.  Villanova  (5)              26-2      1,556      2
3.  Kansas  (1)                    24-3      1,503      3
4.  Arizona                          25-3      1,356      5
5.  UCLA                                24-3      1,316      6
6.  Oregon                            24-4      1,297      7
7.  Louisville                    22-5      1,267      8
8.  North  Carolina            23-5      1,138    10
9.  Baylor                            22-5      1,108      4
10.  Duke                                22-5      1,014    12
11.  Kentucky                        22-5          943    13
12.  West  Virginia              21-6          908      9
13.  Florida                          22-5          822    15
14.  Purdue                            22-5          807    16
15.  Cincinnati                    24-3          733    18
16.  Wisconsin                      22-5          713    11
17.  SMU                                  24-4          554    19
18.  Virginia                        18-8          427    14
19.  Florida  St.                  21-6          419    17
20.  Saint  Mary’s  (Cal)24-3          375    22
21.  Notre  Dame                    21-7          322    25
22.  Butler                            21-6          295    24
23.  Creighton                      22-5          178    20
24.  Maryland                        22-5          159    23
25.  Wichita  St.                  25-4          153      –
Others receiving votes: VCU 39, Northwestern 25, Iowa St. 22, South Carolina 12, Southern Cal 10, Dayton 9, Middle Tennessee 8, Oklahoma St. 7, Minnesota 5, Monmouth (NJ) 2, Miami 2, Michigan 1, Vermont 1, Virginia Tech 1.
