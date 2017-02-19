Truck stolen in Indiana ends up dumped in Michigan lake

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — Police say a pickup truck stolen from northern Indiana was found hours later submerged in a lake in adjacent Michigan.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2lk6ytr ) the 2011 Ford F-250 King Ranch Edition was stolen early Sunday from Bristol, Indiana.

Michigan State Police recovered the vehicle about seven hours later from Corey Lake in southern Michigan’s Fabius Township. That’s just outside Three Rivers and is the home to Camp Eberhart and Camp Wakeshma.

Police said the truck’s seats and stereo system had been removed and the vehicle was driven into the water from the lake’s public access ramp.

___

Information from: Kalamazoo Gazette, http://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo