Prosecutors want reckless homicide charge in dragging death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 22-year-old man may face a reckless homicide count among other charges after a woman died who authorities say was dragged with his car.

Austin Blevins already was charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death when Marion County prosecutors on Thursday asked to include the reckless homicide count and one count of dealing in a narcotic drug.

Police say they found Jordan King bleeding in the street Jan. 7. The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2kKzTeR ) investigators found a mark with blood on the street extending 75 feet. King died Jan. 13 at a hospital. An autopsy found she died of blunt force trauma.

A phone listing couldn’t be found for Blevins in Indiana where he could be reached for comment.

