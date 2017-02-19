Mastodons fall on senior night to South Dakota State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – South Dakota State scored the final eight points of the contest on Saturday (Feb. 18) as the Fort Wayne men’s basketball team fell to the Jackrabbits 97-89 in the regular season home finale or the Mastodons.

The ‘Dons held Senior Night festivities prior to the game. Managers Calvin Golden and Michael Shepherd were recognized before DeAngelo Stewart, Trevor Osborn, Mo Evans and Brent Calhoun were introduced to the crowd. Entering the night with 83 wins, it is the winningest four-year class in program history.

Saturday’s hopes for a Senior Night win were dashed by South Dakota State’s Mike Daum. The sophomore scored 51 points. He went 14-of-29 from the floor but did much of his damage at the line, going 16-of-17 from the stripe. He didn’t score a field goal in the game’s final nine minutes.

Despite Daum’s night, the ‘Dons matched nearly every punch the Jackrabbits threw. Fort Wayne fell behind by seven points with 11 minutes left, only to tie it up at 77 two minutes later. It was an 88-80 Jackrabbits lead with 6:13, but the ‘Dons pushed back again, making it a 90-89 SDSU lead with 1:58 to play. Daum was fouled on the other end and his two free throws started the game clinching 8-0 run.

The contest featured a frantic first half with both clubs shooting above 50 percent in the half. The Mastodons led by as many as eight points in the opening 20 minutes before South Dakota State used a 14-4 run to take a 40-38 lead with 5:46 left in the half. Fort Wayne led by a point at the break, 48-47.

John Konchar and Bryson Scott each had 22 points. Konchar made 9-of-11 attempts. He grabbed 10 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the year. Evans scored 20 points, with 14 coming in the second half.

South Dakota State improves to 14-16 (7-8 Summit League). Fort Wayne falls to 18-10 (7-7 Summit). The ‘Dons are on the road on Thursday (Feb. 23) at IUPUI. Tip in the Circle City is set for 7 p.m.