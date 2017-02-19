Local teams compete in Indiana high school bowling state championship at Pro Bowl West

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bowling teams from all over the state came to Pro Bowl West on Saturday to compete in the Indiana High School Bowling Association’s state championship.

William Henry Harrison won the boys team title. Huntington North finished in 4th place in the team results for boys.

Lake Central finished in first for the girls team title.

In the boys singles championship Eastside’s Matt David was edged by Peru’s Bailey Maverick.

Greenwood Christian’s Alexandra Ross won the girls singles title. North Side’s Ashlee Goelz finished in 3rd place.