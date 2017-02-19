Komets honor Colin Chaulk before beating his Brampton Beast in overtime

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets continued their comeback ways with a 4-3 overtime win over the Brampton Beast on a Saturday night set to honor current Brampton head coach and former Komets player Colin Chaulk.

Before the game the Komets retired Chaulk’s No. 91. There was a slight mishap before the game when his banner was hung upside down making for a few laughs. The banner has since been fixed.

Once the puck dropped the Beast got started in hurry. Brandon MacLean scored 16 seconds into the game and then Connor Crisp added another goal in the first period. Trevor Cheek scored to end the period but still the Komets trailed 2-1.

In the second period Mike Cazzola scored a short-handed goal to tie the game. MacLean scored soon after to give the Beast a 3-2 lead heading to the third period.

In the third Gabriel Desjardins scored to send the game into overtime. Brett Perlini went on to score the game-winning goal in overtime.

The Komets don’t have too much time to rest as they head to Cincinnati for a Sunday afternoon game with the Cyclones. Puck drops at 3:05PM.