CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – The Komets were able to erase a four-goal deficit to the Cincinnati Cyclones before falling in shooutout.

Brett Perlini scored the first goal and the game-tying goal for the Komets. Dan Milan and Mike Cazzola also scored. However none of the Komets could score in the shootout as the Cyclones closed the game with Shawn MacDonnel’s OT goal.

The Komets are back in action Friday with a trip to the Fuel.