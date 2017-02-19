IHSAA boys basketball sectional pairings announced

Jessica Starbard Published: Updated:
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The IHSAA announced the sectional pairings for the boys basketball tournament.

Class A

Sectional 52 at Bethany Christian

Blackhawk Christian vs. Elkhart Christian

Lakeland Christian vs. Blakchawk Christian/Elkhart Christian

Lakewood Park vs. Bethany Christian

Hamitlon vs. Lakewood Park/Bethany Christian

Sectional 55 at Wes-Del

Daleville vs. Anderson Prep

Wes-Del vs. Dalevielle/Anderson Prep

Southern Wells vs. Liberty Christian

Cowan vs. Southern Wells/Liberty Christian

