IHSAA boys basketball sectional pairings announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The IHSAA announced the sectional pairings for the boys basketball tournament.
Class A
Sectional 52 at Bethany Christian
Blackhawk Christian vs. Elkhart Christian
Lakeland Christian vs. Blakchawk Christian/Elkhart Christian
Lakewood Park vs. Bethany Christian
Hamitlon vs. Lakewood Park/Bethany Christian
Sectional 55 at Wes-Del
Daleville vs. Anderson Prep
Wes-Del vs. Dalevielle/Anderson Prep
Southern Wells vs. Liberty Christian
Cowan vs. Southern Wells/Liberty Christian