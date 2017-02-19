Fort Wayne women slowed by South Dakota State on senior day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball team was unable to send its two seniors, Selena Lozada and Rachel Rinehart, out with a win as the Mastodons fell to South Dakota State 76-59 in their final home game of the season.

Lozada and Peyton Fallis led the ‘Dons with 12 points on the day. Fallis also led the team with four rebounds and two steals. Rinehart added seven points to go along with a team-high four assists and two steals. Zaria Atkins also finished with four assists.

The Mastodons opened the game with a jumper from Rinehart before the Jackrabbits responded with a three. The teams exchanged baskets again before SDSU went on an 8-0 run to lead by 10 with 5:56 left in the first.

De’Jour Young hit a pair of free throws near the end of the quarter and KeShyra McCarver added a pair to start the second, as the ‘Dons cut the deficit to four, 18-14. South Dakota State responded with a 12-2 run, pushing its lead to 14, which Fort Wayne was unable to overcome. Atkins hit a one-handed three as time expired in the second, but Fort Wayne still trailed by seven.

The Mastodons finished the day shooting 22-of-51 (43.1%) from the field, 7-of-18 (38.9%) beyond the arc and 8-of-10 (80%) at the free throw line.

Fort Wayne turns its attention to Western Illinois as the Mastodons hit the road for an 8 pm. ET game on Wednesday, February 22.