Coliseum to host commercial and residential construction expo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Midwest’s largest show for everyone in building trades or people who just want to fix up their home will be held at the Memorial Coliseum.

The show invites guests to network with thousands of industry professionals and trade groups, trade associations and business looking to hire sub-contractors, vendors and equipment, according to the event’s website.

The Coliseum is hosting the Construction World Expo on Wednesday, February 22 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Thursday, February 23rd (7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

The expo features “hands-on” tool demos, chainsaw carvings, and seminars on how to improve sales and marketing efforts, along with food, beer, musical entertainment and appearances by Colts cheerleaders.

For more information, and to buy tickets visit Construction World Expo.