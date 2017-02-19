Central Noble’s Cinderella season ends with 42-33 semi-state loss to Oak Hill

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WANE) – Central Noble’s fairy tale season came to an end on Saturday with a 42-33 loss to Oak Hill at the Logansport semi-state.

Playing in just their first ever semi-state the Cougars couldn’t pull themselves out of a six-point halftime deficit. Sophomore Syndey Freeman led Central Noble with 13 points. Sophomore Meleah Leathernman scored nine.

Central Noble finishes the year 27-3 and finished further than any other girls team in school history. The Cougars won their first sectional and regional titles this season.

Oak Hill will go on to play Eastern in the 2A state championship next weekend.