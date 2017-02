NEW OREANS, La. (WANE) – Mad Ants star Alex Poythress was the lone Mad Ant to represent Fort Wayne at All-Star weekend. But the big man had to sit out the game and the All-Star game with a finger injury.

Poythress did cheer his team on to victory as East beat West 105-100.

Former IU star Troy Williams wound up winning the D-League dunk contest.