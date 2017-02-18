USF to present absurdist comedy written by actor Steve Martin

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis School of Creative Arts will present the long-running off-Broadway absurdist comedy, “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” during the last days of February.

Written by actor Steve Martin, the play places Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in a Parisian cafe in 1904, just before the renowned scientist transformed physics with his theory of relatively and the celebrated painter set the art world afire with cubism, according to USF’s website.

The play opens on Thursday, February 23 at the Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St. at 8 p.m. and runs until Sunday, February 26.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit USF.