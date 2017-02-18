Pruitt resigns as Oklahoma AG after confirmation as EPA head

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican Scott Pruitt has resigned his position as Oklahoma attorney general following his confirmation to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Pruitt submitted his resignation to Gov. Mary Fallin on Friday, the same day he was confirmed on a 52-46 vote in the U.S. Senate.

Fallin praised Pruitt in a statement for his six years as Oklahoma’s top prosecutor and says she expects to name his successor soon, although she didn’t provide a time frame.

In the meantime, Fallin says First Assistant Attorney General Cara Rodriguez has temporarily assumed the duties of attorney general.

Among the likely candidates to replace Pruitt is Mike Hunter, a former first assistant attorney general under Pruitt who Fallin appointed as secretary of state in October. Pruitt’s unexpired term ends in January 2019.

