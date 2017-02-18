Police: 2 dead in string of northern Indiana drug overdoses

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in northern Indiana say two people are dead after a string of drug overdoses in LaPorte County.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2lVIqAK ) the county sheriff, LaPorte County Drug Task Force and LaPorte police are investigating five suspected heroin overdoses since Friday afternoon. The fatal overdoses include a 19-year-old man found Saturday morning and a 58-year-old woman found unresponsive Friday evening.

LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd says the frequency of overdoses makes authorities feel it’s “prudent to let the public know so that steps can be taken to stop any further potential loss of life or harm.” Drug Task Force Supervisor Sgt. Andy Hynek says “the rate of cases is cause of alarm.”

Authorities say at least one of the overdose victims was revived with the overdose-revesal drug Narcan.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com