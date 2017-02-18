People line the streets for Sgt. Cox’s procession and last call

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a last call for a man who died while protecting the community, and that community wasn’t going to miss it.

“We got here at like 10:30,” Mandi Hart said.

“Just wanted to pay my respects support the family and the officers,” Jennifer Morgan said.

A day of tradition included a procession through Fort Wayne starting after Allen County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joe Cox’s funeral at Blackhawk Ministries, down State Street and through Downtown, where it stopped at the Courthouse for Cox’s last call. A lot of people in the crowd had never seen something like it.

“It’s just real surreal,” Josh Wolf said. “It’s a surreal moment, it can send chills down your spine. It’s just a real emotional surreal moment.”

When the time came officers were at attention, and the streets of Downtown Fort Wayne were silent.

“Law enforcement doesn’t get the credit it deserves a lot of times, Wolf said. “Just to be able to come out here gather up as a community and show respects.”

The procession ended at Concordia Cemetery Gardens. The tradition continued as the veteran of the Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Military received multiple honors.

Finally, every member of the Sheriff’s Office placed a white flower with a red dot with Sgt. Cox. It’s a piece of every brother and sister in law enforcement to go with him to his final resting place.

The day left a community grateful for his service, and hopeful for the future.

“Hopefully this community can continue to gather together as one at times of need like this for the family,” Wolf said.

“I’d just like to thank the officers,” Morgan said.

Local fire departments and the FOP helped with logistics and organization. Other police agencies took over the Sheriff’s Office calls so everyone could attend the funeral.