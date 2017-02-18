Mike Embach’s goal leads Komets past Kalamazoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mike Embach’s first period goal was all the Komets needed in a 1-0 win over the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night at the Coliseum.

This was the Komets third straight game against Kalamazoo. Komets goaltender Pat Nagle made 21 saves in the shutout effort.

The Komets are back home tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. when they welcome the Brampton Beast to the Coliseum. Before the game Komets legend and current Brampton head coach Colin Chaulk will have his jersey number lifted to the rafters in a ceremony.