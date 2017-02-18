I&M warns of potential scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Michigan Power is warning customers about potential scammers demanding immediate payment over the phone.

The utility company said customers are reporting calls from a number that shows up as I&M’s customer service.

The scammers demand immediate payment because of a late electric and threaten to shut off the customer’s electricity. I&M said the scammers instruct customers to buy a debit card and load it with money. The scammers then provide an 800-number and will ask for the debit card number.

I&M says any customer who receives these calls should hang up immediately and report the call to local police. I&M then asks customers to report the scam to customer service.

The utility company said past due bill notices are sent by mail only and I&M would never demand immediate payment over the phone.

Any questions can be asked by calling the I&M’s Customer Operations Center at 800-311-4634.