Homestead girls punch ticket to state championship with 63-40 win over Northridge

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead girls basketball team dominated from start to finish to beat Northridge 63-40 win their second semi-state title in three years.

The Spartans led by as many as 31 points in the game. They jumped out to a 38-21 lead at half thanks to 20 first half points from Karissa McLaughlin. She went on to finish with 30 points for Homestead. Jazmyne Geist also reached double digits with a double-double. She had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Homestead will now head back to the 4A state championship for the second time in the last three years.. The Spartans will play Pike who beat Columbus North in the 4A south semi-state.

The 4A state championship will be at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Saturday, February 25th. Tip-off will be at approximately 8:15.