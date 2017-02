FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a reported vehicle into a pond Saturday evening.

Emergency dispatchers said firefighters and the FWFD Water Rescue Team were called to the 6300 block of Illinois Road shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Dispatchers said two or three people were reported in the water, but firefighters were able to rescue them.

No injuries were reported.

Information on how the car ended up in the water is not currently known.