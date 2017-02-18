Byler Lane Winery in Auburn offers award winning wines

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The first and only winery in Auburn, Byler Lane Winery offers award winning wines. The winery will celebrate their one year anniversary on Memorial Day.

Owners of Byler Lane Winery, JR, Eldon and Rachel Byler and Larry and Cara Lane believe that “if you dreams don’t scare you, they aren’t big enough.” The winery strives to produce a variety of quality wines in a comfortable atmosphere.

Eldon said that in a competition between winemakers across 11 countries and 40 states, Byler Lane received two gold medals and medaled in all eight competitions they participated in.

The winery features live music, food trucks and even DeBrands chocolates.

