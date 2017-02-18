Benefit set for families of 2 slain Indiana teenage girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Residents in a small Indiana city where two teenage girls were slain this week are planning a weekend benefit for the girls’ families.

Friends organized Saturday’s motorcycle and car ride to raise money for the families of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The Delphi teens vanished Monday during a hiking trip in the city about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Their bodies were found Tuesday about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that’s part of Delphi’s trail system. Their deaths have been ruled a double-homicide.

Janis Grassmyer came up with the idea for the benefit ride between Delphi and the nearby city of Monticello.

She tells WISH-TV she wants the girls’ families to know “they’re not alone and they’re completely surrounded by people that love them.”