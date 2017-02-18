2 men injured in ATV crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana conservation officers are investigating an ATV crash that injured two men Friday evening.

Officers were called to a home in the 8700 block of Mayhew Road at 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 42-year-old and 54-year-old man injured in a field behind the home.

According to a press release from Indiana State Police, one of the men was operating his John Deere Gator utility vehicle and the other man was riding as a passenger. While making a sharp turn, the wheels of the Gator lost traction causing the wheels to briefly slide sideways before abruptly catching traction on vegetation within the field, causing the ATV to flip onto its passenger side.

Neither of the men were wearing seat belts or any other type of protective gear, the press release said.

The press release indicated one of the men suffered serious facial lacerations and fractures, while the other suffered a minor arm injury.