Worker seriously hurt in industrial accident

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) A factory worker is hurt following an industrial accident Friday morning. Emergency responders were called at about 6:15 a.m. to the 2100 block of Summit Street in eastern New Haven.

The worker was trapped under a large amount of cardboard. The employee was transported to a hospital in serious condition, according to Fort Wayne Allen County dispatchers.

Corrugated Supplies Company is listed as the facility at the address. The company makes and distributes corrugated sheets of cardboard, according to the company website.

