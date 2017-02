Sex offender wanted in Steuben County arrested in Texas

Related Coverage Police seek public’s help to find sex offender

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A sex offender wanted in Steuben County was arrested in Texas after a nearly 8-week investigation.

Samuel Brett Smith, 26, was located and arrested without incident in Brown County, Texas Thursday morning.

An arrest warrant was issued for Smith in December 2016, alleging he failed to register as a sex or violent offender in Steuben County.

Smith is being held at Brown County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Steuben County. Additional federal charges may be sought against him.