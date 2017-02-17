SACS, NACS rank in top 10 school districts in Indiana

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – North and Southwest Allen County school districts both ranked in the top 10 districts throughout Indiana based on millions of reviews from students and parents and using data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Southwest Allen was ranked fifth best in the state, Northwest Allen was ranked seventh.

The ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, and teacher quality.

Superintendant of SACS, Dr. Phillip Downs said the recognition is a testament to the community at large.

“Recognition like this is a testament to SACS’ dedicated staff, passionate teachers, great families, and a generous community that values and supports education. We are focused in our efforts and do our best for girls and boys each and every day. We celebrate this achievement but will never stop asking how we can be better and do better for our students, our staff, and our community,” Downs said in an email.

Superintendent of NACS, Chris Himsel said recognition reflects the commitment of students, staff and families.

“We’re proud of our students, the families we serve, and our staff. Recognition of this sort reflects the commitment that each of them demonstrate each day to do their personal best,” Himsel said in an email.

To view the full list of school rankings, visit 2017 Best School Districts in Indiana.