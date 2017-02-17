Notre Dame president says no to sanctuary campus designation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame’s president has decided to not declare the school a sanctuary campus despite requests from faculty, students and others to protect students living in the U.S. illegally in such a way.

The South Bend Tribune reports the Rev. John I. Jenkins said in a letter to the faculty senate earlier this month that the university doesn’t voluntarily provide information on any students’ immigration status but that it would comply with the law if there’s a legal requirement to do so.

Jenkins said a public declaration of Notre Dame as a sanctuary campus could draw attention to vulnerable students and provoke a reaction from authorities that may be avoided otherwise.

Jeanne Romero-Severson, chair of the faculty senate, says some members are disappointed in Jenkins’ response.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.