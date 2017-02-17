MC Sports to close all 68 stores after liquidation sales

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) – MC Sports announced that they plan to close all 68 of their stores across the Midwest after liquidation sales.

In a press release, the sporting goods chain said that they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday after an agreement could not be reached on an out of court proposal to restructure the company’s finances and performance.

Founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1946, MC Sports operates in seven states as of 2017 including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin. Indiana has seven MC Sports locations, including two in Fort Wayne.

The release did not indicate when the liquidation sales would begin or when the stores would officially close.