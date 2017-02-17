Hundreds attend visitation for fallen Allen Co. sheriff’s deputy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- An outpouring of support for an Allen County Sheriff’s deputy as the family of the fallen officer prepare for his last call. Hundreds of people attended a visitation service for Sgt. Joseph Cox at Blackhawk Ministries, Friday night.

Cox died late Sunday after being found unconscious in his squad car while on duty in northeast Allen County. The department said he suffered a medical emergency as he was responding to a crash.

Hundreds of flags surrounded Blackhawk Ministries and there was a steady flow of people in and out of this church throughout the day. Some waited as long as four hours to pay their respects as the line wrapped around the building Among the crowd, law enforcement officials from all over the state of Indiana.

A funeral service for Cox will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Blackhawk Ministries at 7400 E. State Blvd. Cox will receive full police and military honors, and will be called off duty for the last time Saturday during his funeral procession.

The nearly 13-mile route will begin at Blackhawk Ministries and flow west on State Boulevard to North Clinton Street, where it will run south past the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and courthouse to Jefferson Boulevard. The procession will then turn east and travel to Maplecrest Road before a west turn onto Lake Avenue toward the cemetery.