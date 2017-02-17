Gov. Holcomb’s Drug Abuse commission gets to work

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Commission to Combat Drug Abuse is looking to trace the roots of the state’s drug problem — and find money to fix it.

The commission on Friday assigned two separate work groups to delve into the issues. One group is tasked with finding funding and grants to pay for drug treatment. The other will find and compile data that will help drug prevention and treatment advocates target resources as effectively as possible.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has said that addressing Indiana’s drug epidemic is a top priority.

The Republican governor hired former Goodwill CEO Jim McClelland to be the state’s newly created drug czar.

House Republicans also set aside $5 million in their budget proposal for the next two years in order to fund the effort.