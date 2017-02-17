Free Friday: Weekend activities that won’t break the bank

Education Center
600 Franke Park Drive
-Tomorrow, 11 am – 3 pm
-FREE
The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is inviting the public to help with a Conservation Project on the Toad Population.
The program is called Frog-Watch and you can get hands on conservation experience tomorrow from 11 am to 3 pm.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources:
Memorial Coliseum
Tomorrow, 9 am – 3 pm
It might not even be spring yet but the boat show this weekend has Indiana Conservation Officers offering a free boating education class. It runs from 9 to 3 tomorrow at the Coliseum.
6040 Lima Road
Tomorrow, Noon – 2 pm
Belle Tire is opening a new store and they’re hosting a celebration tomorrow at their store on Lima Road. The event will feature activities for kids, face painting, refreshments and you could win a $500 gift card to the store.
Heartland Sings: We are the Dream Concert
Allen County Public Library, Main Library Theatre
900 Library Plaza
-Sunday
-2 pm
Heartland Sings is presenting We are the Dream, a musical Commemoration to Dr Martin Luther King Jr.
You can catch the free show at 2 o’clock on Sunday at the Allen County Public Library.
University of Notre Dame Children’s Choir
Trinity Episcopal Church
611 West Berry Street
-Sunday
4 – 5 pm
The Notre Dame Children’s choir sings original music by British composer, Daniel Justin on Sunday at Trinity Episcopal Church. It starts at 4 pm on Sunday.