Free Friday: Weekend activities that won’t break the bank

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

Education Center

600 Franke Park Drive

-Tomorrow, 11 am – 3 pm

-FREE

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is inviting the public to help with a Conservation Project on the Toad Population.

The program is called Frog-Watch and you can get hands on conservation experience tomorrow from 11 am to 3 pm.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Boater Education Class

Memorial Coliseum

Tomorrow, 9 am – 3 pm

It might not even be spring yet but the boat show this weekend has Indiana Conservation Officers offering a free boating education class. It runs from 9 to 3 tomorrow at the Coliseum.

Belle Tire, Grand Opening

6040 Lima Road

Tomorrow, Noon – 2 pm

Belle Tire is opening a new store and they’re hosting a celebration tomorrow at their store on Lima Road. The event will feature activities for kids, face painting, refreshments and you could win a $500 gift card to the store.

Heartland Sings: We are the Dream Concert

Allen County Public Library, Main Library Theatre

900 Library Plaza

-Sunday

-2 pm

Heartland Sings is presenting We are the Dream, a musical Commemoration to Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

You can catch the free show at 2 o’clock on Sunday at the Allen County Public Library.

University of Notre Dame Children’s Choir

Trinity Episcopal Church

611 West Berry Street

-Sunday

4 – 5 pm

The Notre Dame Children’s choir sings original music by British composer, Daniel Justin on Sunday at Trinity Episcopal Church. It starts at 4 pm on Sunday.