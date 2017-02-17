Excise police bust Indiana moonshine operation

DILLSBORO, Ind. (WANE) A search warrant served by officers with Indiana State Excise Police on Thursday in the town of Dillsboro in southeast Indiana, resulted in the seizure of moonshine and the still used to make the illegal liquor.

The officers were acting on information that was provided to them by the Dearborn County Special Crimes Unit and the warrant was executed at 1310 Park St at approximately 3:05 p.m. A functional copper still, several bottles filled with alcohol, and materials used to make liquor and wine were found in the garage. Preliminary testing of the liquid contained in three different bottles showed the alcohol content to be between 98 and 104 proof.

No arrests were made at the time of the search warrant. The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Dearborn County Prosecutor’s office for review upon its completion. The Indiana State Excise Police were assisted by the Dearborn County Special Crimes Unit and the prosecutor’s investigator for the Dearborn County Special Crimes Unit.

Indiana law states that Possession of Unlicensed Equipment for Production of Alcoholic Beverages (I.C. 7.1-5-6-1) is a Class C Misdemeanor and Possession of Untaxed Alcoholic Beverages (I.C. 7.1-5-10-4) is a Class B Misdemeanor.