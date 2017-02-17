Dates announced for 2017 Middle Waves Music Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The 2017 Middle Waves Music Festival will take place on September 15 and 16 at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne. Organizers announced the dates earlier this week with the lineup of musical acts and other details expected to be released this spring.

The Flaming Lips headlined the first ever Middle Waves in 2016 and the band was just one of an eclectic assortment of dozens of national, regional and local acts that performed on three separate stages at Headwaters Park.

The all-ages festival features food and drink, various vendors and lot of activities in addition to the musical performances.

Single day, two day and VIP tickets will be available, however much of the festival is free and open to the public.

Middle Waves 2016 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Middle Waves 2016 crowd photo courtesy Matt Thomas and Jasmine Bejar Middle Waves 2016 photo courtesy Matt Thomas and Jasmine Bejar Middle Waves 2016 photo of the Maumee Stage courtesy Matt Thomas and Jasmine Bejar Middle Waves 2016 photo courtesy Matt Thomas and Jasmine Bejar Photo of the Flaming Lips performing at Middle Waves 2016 courtesy Matt Thomas and Jasmine Bejar Photo of Middle Waves 2016 courtesy Matt Thomas and Jasmine Bejar