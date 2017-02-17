2/17 Highlight Zone – Eastside clinches share of NECC title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 16 Eastside edged reigning conference champ Angola 36-34 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as the Blazers clinched at least a share of the NECC title on Friday night.

The Blazers are now 9-1 in NECC play with one conference game remaining. Caleb Ballentine led the Blazers with 10 points while Jacob Thompson added eight. Jake Honer led the Hornets with 16 points.

In SAC play, 4A no. 2 North Side improved to 21-1 on the season with a 68-64 win at 3A no. 11 Bishop Luers. The Legends have now won 15 games in a row. Keion Brooks Jr. led the way with 28 points while DePaul recruit scored 21. Ray Walker Jr. led Luers with 18 rebounds and six assists. J.J. Foster Jr. tallied 12 points and nine assists while Anton Berry added 13 points and Blaine Cook netted 12.

At Don Reichert Gymnasium 4A no. 15 Snider bested South Side 82-60 to finish a perfect 9-0 in SAC play. The Panthers, who cliched the SAC title last Friday, were led by Jordan Gorman with 19 points. Louisville recruit Malik Williams tallied 18 points – including three dunks in the first quarter to set the tone – while Damarious Ridley scored 16 and Keondre Brown 15 for the Panthers. Trejean Didier led the Archers with 23 while Mikale Stevenson added 11.

Fans at Charger Fieldhouse saw a rivalry renewed on Friday with 4A no. 16 Homestead bested host Carroll 55-44. Grant Raber led the Spartans with 15 points while Jack Ferguson and Brandon Durnell each scored 12. Carroll was led by Riley Perlich with 11 points and Anthony Martin with 10.

Northrop outlasted SAC rival Bishop Dwenger on Friday night 65-58. The Bruins were led by Jalen Royal with 18 points while De’aundre Show and Darius Craig each had 13 points.

At Wayne is was the Generals topping Concordia 59-35. Craig Young registered 24 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Generals while Demarea Dial added 11 points.

Up in Auburn 1A no. 15 Lakewood Park Christian came back from a 19-point deficit in the second half to defeat Leo 56-52. Keegan Fetters tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds while Issac Schlotterback also scored 14 for the Panthers. Jeremy Davison led Leo with 18 points while Lane Reed added 12 and Will Moreau 11.

In Waterloo it was the Barons earning DeKalb county bragging rights by beating rival Garrett 62-40.

Fans at “The Hanger” in Monroe saw a classic county rivalry game as South Adams edged host Adams Central 52-49 in ACAC play. Jared Grabau led South Adams with 19 points and eight rebounds. Marcus Teeter added 13 points while J.D. Groh tallied 11. Kody Fike pulled down 13 rebounds to go with eight points for the Starfires.

Down at the “Tiger’s Den” in Bluffton the host fell to Bellmont 40-34. Oliver Gehres and Aaron Lehrman each tallied 12 points for the Braves while Jordan Fuelling added 11. Max Corle was Bluffton’s only double-digit scorer with 14 points.

Fans in Poneto saw Southern Wells put up some big numbers as the Raiders bested visiting Blackford 85-43.

Northeast 8 champion Huntington North went on the road Friday and was dealt a 45-40 loss by Plymouth.

Canterbury fell 82-35 at 3A no. 2 Culver Academy.

Columbia City won for the fourth straight game, beating Manchester 52-39 at “The Jungle.”

Meanwhile, Southwood clinched a share of the TRC title with a 74-57 win over visiting Northfield. The Knights share the TRC title with Maconaquah.