FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

She was reported in serious condition at the hospital.

Emergency crews were called to 1647 High Street around 5:51 a.m. for an unknown problem. It was then discovered that someone was struck by a vehicle.

Details about what happened were not immediately available.

Around 6:30 a.m. officers cleared the area and the street was reopened.