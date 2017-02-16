Teen subject of Amber Alert charged with murder

Related Coverage Amber Alert canceled after Gary girl found

GARY, Ind. (WANE) – The 15-year-old teenager who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert has been accused of killing her mother, according to the The Times of Northwest Indiana.

The paper said Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter announced the murder charge late Thursday night.

Chastinea Reeves was missing Monday and thought to be in extreme danger. She was found Tuesday, but is now being held in the juvenile center in Lake County.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said he will submit a waiver to try Reeves as an adult.

She was in court Thursday and a hearing will be held April 12 on the waiver request to move her out of juvenile court to adult court.

The Lake County Coroner ruled Reeves’ mother’s death a homicide. The coroner said 34-year-old Jamie Garnett was stabbed to death. Garnett’s death was ruled a homicide earlier in the week.