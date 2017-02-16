Purdue launches website to promote Biggie

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Athletics has launched the responsive website Biggie4NPOY.com , as sophomore forward Caleb Swanigan continues to be the favorite for National Player of the Year.

The website features tabs for his stats, his story as told by Purdue Athletics in one of the most compelling, emotional videos that a university’s athletics department has ever told, his game, his national buzz and posts using the hashtag #Biggie4NPOY.

One of the most-dominant big men in college basketball over the last 25 years, Swanigan is putting up numbers not seen since Tim Duncan earned Player of the Year honors at Wake Forest during the mid-90s. Averaging almost 19 points and 13 rebounds per game with 22 double-doubles already this season, Swanigan is on pace to shatter the Big Ten record for double-doubles in a season and challenge for the NCAA record (31 by Navy’s David Robinson in 1985-86).

Leading the Big Ten in both scoring and rebounding and on pace to score more than 650 points with 450 rebounds and 100 assists, Swanigan is looking to become just the fourth major-college player to reach those marks in the last 25 years. The previous three (Blake Griffin, Andrew Bogut and Tim Duncan) all won the Naismith Award, given to the nation’s top player.

The Boilermakers are 21-5 overall and 10-3 in the Big Ten, just half-a-game behind league-leader Wisconsin as Purdue continues his pursuit of its league-record 23rd Big Ten Championship.

The site includes a nearly 20-minute documentary on Swanigan that features video of his Homestead days courtesy of WANE-TV.