Passion for video editing drives teen with chronic kidney disease

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) 18-year-old Noel Resor, a senior at New Tech Academy at Wayne High School in Fort Wayne, has a story to tell. But, her story is not like most told by girls her age. Noel was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease back in May of 2013. You may recall seeing her fundraising efforts and search for a kidney donor on NewsChannel 15 back in 2014. She was lucky to receive a kidney transplant a few months later and just celebrated 2 years with her new kidney. Unfortunately, the disease that affects Noel, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (or FSGS) has impacted her new kidney, too. This disease will be with her for the rest of her life, meaning that it’s likely she will need more kidney transplants in the future.

Even with difficult days ahead, she draws inspiration and motivation from storytelling; specifically, video editing. She’s started a YouTube channel filled with videos about some of her favorite shows and movies, including Teen Wolf and Harry Potter. Some of these videos have been viewed several hundred thousand times.

Make-A-Wish connected WANE-TV with Noel for a video-editing job shadow that will take place later this week.

Since 1983, the Make-A-Wish foundation has granted over 15,000 wishes in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Their mission is “…to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy.” Make-A-Wish is always looking for volunteers and donations to reach more kids in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. For more information about how to give or volunteer, visit their website.