Opening bids presented for Fort Wayne’s deep rock tunnel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The bidding table has been opened for Summit City’s biggest public works project ever. The City of Fort Wayne city utilities publicly opened the bids for its massive deep rock tunnel at a meeting Thursday afternoon.

Five people made a bid for the tunnel project at the meeting. The bids are listed below.

Kiewit-Seli – $229,889,934

S.A. Healy-Salini Impreglio – 187,963,000

Shea-Jay Dee – 205,998,194

Strabag-Walsh – 224,983,000

Traylor-McNally – 225,694,734

City spokesman Frank Suarez reported they will choose a bid in the next two to for weeks. The bids must be taken under advisement, and they are required by law to choose the lowest bid that meets the project’s specifications. Then city council has to approve the bid before a contract is awarded.

The deep rock tunnel is the largest clean water investment in the history of Fort Wayne. When completed, it will reduce the amount of combined sewage overflowing into the city’s rivers by 90 percent or 900 million gallons a year. That’s enough water to fill about 1,300 Olympic-size swimming pools and about three and one-fourth Empire State Buildings.

Currently, the city’s sewage system is unable to handle great amounts of rain storm water. When storm water overwhelms the city’s sewer systems, the combined flow of storm water and sewage water causes overflows into local rivers.

The tunnel, which will run along the Maumee river, will be five miles long, 16 feet in diameter and goes 200 feet below the ground.

City officials say the project will improve river quality, reduce basement back ups and street flooding, and boost the local economy.

Suarez said ground they hope to break ground for the project in late May or early June. The tunnel is expected to be completed by 2021.