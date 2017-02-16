Officials still hopeful for planned Indiana fertilizer plant

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (AP) — Local officials in southwestern Indiana say they remain confident a proposed fertilizer plant costing more than $2 billion will be built even though more than four years have passed since it was announced.

Midwest Fertilizer says it’s negotiating a new construction contract for the project near the Ohio River city of Mount Vernon after the previous deal expired in December.

Company interim president Les Wright tells the Evansville Courier & Press (http://bit.ly/2lY0pCw ) he remains confident the plant will be successful. Construction hasn’t yet started despite the company saying it expected to do so during 2016.

Southwest Indiana Economic Development Coalition director Greg Wathen says it’s a complicated project because of its size but he still anticipates the plant’s construction. The completed factory is expected to employ about 200 workers.

___

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com