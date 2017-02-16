Join the discussion on human trafficking in a live web event

NewsChannel 15 is hosting a panel discussion on the problem of human trafficking in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana on Thursday, February 23 at 7 p.m.

The conversation will be streamed live on wane.com. Viewers can submit their questions during the event in the question form below or on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #HiddenPredators.

Panelists:

Capt. Kevin Hunter is a lifelong Fort Wayne resident, and has worked for the Fort Wayne Police Department since 1989. He is currently the captain in charge of the Vice & Narcotics division. Capt. Hunter has previously worked in Patrol, the Police Academy, the Neighborhood Response Team, the Crisis Negotiation Team and Internal Affairs.

Capt. Hunter is a graduate of the 233rd Session of the FBI National Academy, and the FBI National Crisis Negotiation Course. He is a graduate of Indiana Tech, with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and a Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership. Capt. Hunter is also an adjunct instructor at Indiana Tech, teaching Criminal Profiling and Transnational Organized Crime.

“As the captain in charge of the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice & Narcotics Division, human trafficking is something that is certainly a growing problem. I have personally seen woman who there is no doubt are victims of human trafficking, but are so afraid of their traffickers that they are unwilling to cooperate to get help. These cases show just how strong the psychological chains are for these victims and how difficult these cases are to work. Through education and enforcement, these are two tools that the Fort Wayne Police Department uses to focus on this crime. The more people know about this crime, the less likely that this crime will go unnoticed.”

Sgt. Caesar DeJesus was born and raised in the military community. He graduated from high school in 1979 and joined the Marine Corps. Sgt. DeJesus retired from the Indiana Air National Guard in 2008 after serving 26 years. (Marines and Air Guard) He served in Afghanistan and Iraq. Sgt. DeJesus attended Trine University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Management and joined law enforcement in 1992. Sgt. DeJesus spent three years in Houston with the Houston Police Department (Special Operations / Bike Patrol Operations) before transferring to the Fort Wayne Police Department in 1995. There his duties here varied over the years in Uniform Narcotics / Undercover, Uniform Operations, Academy Instructor, Emergency Services Team, Hispanic Liaison Officer, Investigative Division and currently Supervisor of Crimes Against Persons / Sex Crimes/ Internet Crimes Against Children.

K.D. Roche is a public speaker, published author, business and sales consultant, networking specialist, designer, mother, partner, entrepreneur and survivor of human trafficking. She specializes in trafficking in the LGBTQ community. Roche started Free to Be Me as a support network for those who have overcome significant hardship. The idea behind the network is to empower survivors of domestic abuse, addiction, assault, human trafficking, poverty and physical/mental disease to rise above their challenges.

Roche grew up in a lower/middle-class American family, with 3 siblings on the West Coast. She experienced a multitude of childhood trauma–including sex-trafficking as a minor. As a result, she developed Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, severe anxiety, and depression.

Roche is passionate about educating the public on the impact of trauma on its sufferers and the recovery process. She’s also passionate about educating others on the specific vulnerabilities among the LGBTQ community, particularly LGBTQ+ youth. In the last eight years some of the audiences she trained included Indiana Juvenile Justice Judges, Florida State Child Welfare and Department of Children and Families, Shared Hope International conference attendees, Indiana University psychology students, and staff and volunteers for the non-profit organizations Restored and Women Like Us Foundation.

Her full story as told by her is available in the book, “Made in the U.S.A.” by Alisa Jordheim.

Chelsea Shelburne joined the Indiana Youth Services Association in January 2016 as a Regional Coalition Coordinator for the Indiana Trafficking Victims Assistance Program. In that role, she is an advocate on behalf of human trafficking victims with law enforcement and other agencies. Shelburne will collaborate with and coordinate services with other professionals to provide sensitive, specialized and culturally appropriate services to victims of human trafficking. She also facilitates community education events relating to human trafficking. She also serves on the Northeast Indiana Anti-Trafficking Network.

Shelburne graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science in Business. Shortly thereafter, her interest in social justice and public policy led her to pursue a law degree. During her first year in law school, Chelsea discovered her passion for child advocacy when she interned with the Marion County Juvenile Court. She later researched the commercial sexual exploitation of children during her time as a Program on Law and State Government Fellow at Indiana University’s Robert H. McKinney School of Law. Chelsea graduated with her Juris Doctor in May 2015 and began working for a child sexual abuse prevention program.

Corbin Landrum is a senior at Huntington North High School. He was instrumental in co-establishing the “Human Trafficking Awareness Week” fundraiser in January 2016 that resulted in $1,600 being donated to unslaved.org. Another fundraiser in January 2017 raised $680. Landrum assisted in the presentation for the Human Trafficking Awareness Convocations in January 2016 and 2017 at Huntington North High School and completed the Human Trafficking 101 training in summer 2016. He also attended and presented in the Education Day at Victory Noll January 2017. Landrum is the recipient of the “Heathers Hope Award” for creating awareness of human trafficking in Huntington County and at Huntington North High School