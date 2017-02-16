Indiana court hearing 2nd appeal in deadly house explosion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court is considering the appeal of a man convicted in a deadly Indianapolis house explosion.

The court is hearing arguments Thursday in 58-year-old Bob Leonard’s appeal of his murder and arson convictions.

Leonard was convicted in the November 2012 natural gas explosion that destroyed the house of his half-brother’s then-girlfriend, killed two next-door neighbors and damaged or destroyed dozens of homes. He was sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms without parole, plus 70 years.

Leonard’s appeal includes the argument that Indiana’s sentencing rules for life without parole are unconstitutional.

Four other people, including Leonard’s half-brother, Mark Leonard, were convicted in the explosion prosecutors say was an insurance claim plot.

Mark Leonard’s appeal is pending before the court following September oral arguments.