I&M presents $50,000 check to United Way of Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Michigan Power delivered a $50,000 check Thursday to United Way 211 in Allen County, on behalf of the American Electric Power Foundation.

This grant from the AEP Foundation will help the 211 service center upgrade technology and its existing website to handle increasing traffic.

The presentation and press conference was held at the United Way of Allen County’s Carriage House Conference Room.

For more information about the AEP Foundation, visit their website. For more information about the United Way 211, visit their website.