Homestead a step away from 4A title game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The goal from the beginning of the season for the Homestead girls basketball team has been to win the 4A state title. A win on Saturday at Crown Point and the Spartans will be heading to state.

4A no. 2 Homestead (26-2) will play 4A no. 7 Northridge (28-1) at the Crown Point semi-state Saturday at 3 p.m.

The winner will play the winner of the 4A no. 4 Pike (23-3) vs. Columbus North (21-7) for the 4A state title Saturday, February 25 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 8:15 p.m.

Homestead is coming off a brutal schedule at regionals where the Spartans defeated 4A no 3. Zionsville in the semi-final by a score of 52-38 then beat 4A no. 5 Carmel in the regional title game 63-59.