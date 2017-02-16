Funeral set for late Allen Co. sheriff’s deputy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Allen County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Joseph Cox will be laid to rest Saturday in Concordia Cemetery Gardens.

Cox, a 19-year veteran officer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, died late Sunday after being found unconscious in his squad car while on duty in northeast Allen County. The department said he suffered a medical emergency as he was responding to a crash. Cox was 48.

Cox served in the Allen County Sheriff’s Department’s confinement, communications and dispatch Center, civil, warrants and patrol divisions over his nearly two-decade career. He was also a member of the Honor Guard, SWAT team and was handler to his K-9 partner, “Gunny”.

Allen County Sheriff Dave Gladieux called Cox a “very dedicated, very dedicated officer. The sheriff added that Cox was dedicated first, though, to his family. Cox is survived by his wife of 17 years, Diana, six children and 13 grandchildren.

A funeral service for Cox will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Blackhawk Ministries at 7400 E. State Blvd. A calling will be held Friday from 1-7 p.m., and one hour before Saturday’s services. Cox will receive full police and military honors, and will be called off duty for the last time Saturday during his funeral procession.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department released the route of the procession on Thursday. The nearly 13-mile route will begin at Blackhawk Ministries and flow west on State Boulevard to North Clinton Street, where it will run south past the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and courthouse to Jefferson Boulevard. The procession will then turn east and travel to Maplecrest Road before a west turn onto Lake Avenue toward the cemetery.