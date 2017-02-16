Central Noble gearing up for semi-state showdown in Logansport

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Just a few weeks ago the Central Noble girls basketball won their the program’s first ever sectional crown. Now, the Cougars are just one win away from a trip to the state title game.

The 2A no. 9 Cougars (27-2) will face 2A no. 5 Oak Hill (26-1) Saturday at 6:45 p.m. in Logansport at semi-state.

Central Noble’s path to semi-state hasn’t been easy. The Cougars rallied from 19 points down to win the sectional championship game over 2A no. 2 Whitko 47-40 in double overtime. Last weekend the Cougars edged South Adams 34-33 in the regional semifinals before besting Delphi 63-40 in the regional championship game.

The Cougars are led by a pair of sophomores in Sydney Freeman and Meleah Leatherman. Freeman leads the team at 16.5 points per game, 5.3 assists, 5.9 steals, and 1.8 blocks. Leatherman leads the team in rebounding a 9.0 boards a night to go with 16.3 points.

Junior Calista Rice is also a reliable scorer at 8.0 points per game.

Coach Josh Treesh is in his second stint leading the Central Noble girls program. He guided the Cougars from 2007 to 2010 and returned to Central Noble in 2014 after coaching the East Noble boys team.